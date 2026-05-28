Teen Arrested Over Grandmother’s Death in Western Region

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his grandmother at Wassa Adansi in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region, in an incident that has left the local community in a state of shock.

The suspect, identified as Yaw Brakoh and popularly known in the community as “2 Cedi,” was apprehended on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, after residents at the scene raised an alarm and mobilised to detain him before handing him over to the Wassa Akropong Police Patrol Team.

According to reports, Brakoh allegedly attacked and killed his grandmother at her residence under circumstances that police say are yet to be fully established. Investigations into what led to the incident remain ongoing.

The situation escalated after community members apprehended the suspect, with an angry mob coming close to carrying out a mob attack before police intervened and removed him from harm’s way. He was subsequently taken to hospital under police guard to receive treatment for injuries he sustained.

Some residents have expressed the belief that the suspect may have been under the influence of substances at the time, though police have not confirmed this and are asking the public to allow the investigative process to proceed.

The police have since taken charge of the case, cautioning community members against taking the law into their own hands and stressing that due process will be followed.