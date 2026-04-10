Swift and Kelce Wedding Set for July 3 in New York

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to wed on July 3 in New York City, with save-the-date invitations already sent to guests under strict confidentiality requirements, according to reports by the Daily Mail and Page Six.

The July 3 date marks a shift from earlier speculation that the couple had planned a June ceremony in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a large estate. Sources told Page Six the pair moved to New York to accommodate a larger guest list, with the venue described as a grand indoor space such as an arena or museum-like setting.

Guests who received the save-the-date invitations were required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) alongside their RSVPs, reflecting the couple’s determination to keep wedding details under wraps. Sources said the couple are disappointed that details have leaked, though they have no plans to pursue legal action over the reports.

The date holds personal significance for Swift, for whom July 4 is reportedly a favourite holiday, and falls ahead of the start of National Football League (NFL) training camp on July 22, giving the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a narrow window for both the ceremony and a honeymoon.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years together, with Kelce proposing at his Kansas home. Swift shared the news on Instagram with a caption that read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s representatives have issued an official comment confirming the reports.