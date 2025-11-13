Super Eagles Return To Training After Bonus Dispute Resolved

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have returned to training in Morocco after boycotting Tuesday’s session ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoff against Gabon due to unpaid bonuses. This comes after all pending issues between players, officials, and the football authorities were reportedly resolved.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed the development via his X account, writing: “Issue RESOLVED. Outstanding financials cleared and on ground. Team is UNITED and focussed as before on representing NIGERIA with our maximum for the games ahead!”

The players held a training session at 5:00 pm in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday, as they finalize preparations ahead of their playoff match against Gabon scheduled for Thursday, November 13. The match kicks off at 5:00 pm West African Time at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The boycott on Tuesday came just two days before the crucial World Cup playoff, with the entire squad, including backroom staff, refusing to train due to long-standing financial grievances with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Sources indicated that the team have outstanding bonus payments going back to 2019, including last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bonuses and the qualifiers for the next tournament and the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Negotiations between the Super Eagles, NFF, and the National Sports Commission reportedly led to a compromise that allowed training to resume on Wednesday evening. While the full details of the agreement remain confidential, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau had earlier confirmed that all outstanding financial issues had been addressed.

The boycott had threatened to leave the team with only a single full training session before the must-win encounter against a Gabon team led by the experienced former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the swift resolution by all parties ensured that the players could refocus on tactical preparations and fitness ahead of Thursday’s crucial clash.

Nigeria has a history of delivering under similar circumstances, having won Olympic gold in 1996 while having bonus issues, and at the 2014 World Cup negotiated a similar situation ahead of their win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The winner of Thursday’s match will advance to the African playoff final against Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 16.