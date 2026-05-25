Study Finds Big Tech Earns US$160K Per User Lifetime

Big Tech and artificial intelligence companies collectively extract up to $162,492 in commercial value from each internet user over a lifetime, according to a landmark report published on Monday by the Web3 Foundation, putting a concrete figure on the scale of the global data economy for the first time.

The report, titled “The Hidden Price of Free: What Your Data Is Really Worth,” assessed 129 major companies across advertising platforms, AI subscription businesses, enterprise software providers, data brokers, and hardware-linked ecosystems. It found that Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Anthropic are among the largest beneficiaries of personal data capture, with each generating up to $1,000 annually from a single internet user. Across an estimated 6 billion internet users globally, the report’s upper lifetime estimate amounts to approximately $745 trillion in total commercial value.

“The internet does not have to work this way,” said Bill Laboon, Vice President of Technical Operations at Web3 Foundation, arguing that decades of platform design had created a system in which users surrendered data, identity, and economic value in exchange for service access without meaningful understanding of that transfer.

The study’s regional breakdowns reveal sharp disparities in data monetisation. Users in the United States generate up to $8,531 per year in commercial value, reaching an inflation-linked lifetime figure of $1.08 million. Users in the United Kingdom and Europe generate up to $2,206 annually with an inflation-linked lifetime value of $260,542. Users in the rest of the world generate up to $407 per year, translating to an inflation-linked lifetime figure of $72,821.

The report introduces Personal Data Annual Value (PDAV) as its headline metric, designed to capture the full scope of commercial value extracted from personal data across revenue models. Unlike conventional analysis focused on advertising income, PDAV accounts for AI training value, behavioural profiling, predictive modelling, enterprise licensing, application programming interface access, and the development of machine intelligence systems.

Web3 Foundation argued that artificial intelligence has made the existing imbalance significantly more urgent. Personal data is no longer used only for targeted advertising but is now deployed to train AI models, build behavioural profiles, create predictive products, and generate new categories of machine intelligence. As AI systems become more capable, data generated by human activity becomes more commercially valuable, while those producing it remain largely excluded from any share of the economic return.

The Foundation said decentralised Web3 technologies could offer an alternative model, enabling users to determine what data they share, with whom, and under what conditions, shifting economic power from dominant platforms back toward the individuals who generate the underlying value.

The full report and technical methodology are available at https://web3.foundation/insights/