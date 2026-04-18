Study: 41% of Workers Fear Firing Despite Innovation Demands

A new study has found that nearly half of American workers are afraid of losing their jobs for making a mistake, even as their employers simultaneously expect them to be creative and take risks, a contradiction that researchers say is quietly stalling innovation inside many organisations.

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of outplacement and career development firm INTOO between February 17 and 19, 2026, polled 1,223 full and part-time employed adults in the United States and found that 74 percent of workers say they are expected to bring new ideas to improve things at work. The vast majority, 78 percent, say they already do so regularly.

Yet 41 percent admit they are afraid of being dismissed if they make a mistake, something as routine as giving incorrect information or forgetting to complete a task. INTOO describes this as an “innovation perception gap,” where formal encouragement to experiment coexists with unspoken fear of the consequences of failure.

On the surface, the data appears to show broadly supportive workplaces: 81 percent of employees say they feel safe trying new things, 79 percent say mistakes are treated as learning opportunities, and 77 percent say their manager is receptive to new ideas. Yet those positive readings sit alongside the 41 percent who fear termination for everyday errors.

“So many organisations are sending the right messages about innovation and learning,” said Mira Greenland, Chief Revenue Officer at INTOO. “But this data shows that policy and perception are not always aligned. When employees are expected to innovate while simultaneously fearing the consequences of missteps, creativity can stall.”

The study also found a generational divide in how workers experience innovation. Employees aged 35 to 44 are significantly more likely than those aged 55 and above to say their manager is receptive to new ideas, at 83 percent compared to 73 percent. Workers aged 18 to 44 are also more likely than those aged 65 and above to say they regularly contribute innovative thinking at work, at 81 percent versus 62 percent.

Greenland said that closing the gap requires more than communications. “Leaders must openly discuss missteps, model vulnerability, and frame setbacks as learning moments. When that happens, employees stop worrying about whether a mistake could cost them their job. That is when creativity accelerates.”