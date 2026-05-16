STMA Puts Painting Cost at GH¢319k, Not Millions

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has publicly rejected a claim by the Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency that the Assembly spent GH¢5.2 million from its 2025 District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) Legacy Projects Allocation solely on repainting its administrative block.

In a press release issued Thursday, May 15, STMA Management placed the actual cost of repairs and repainting of the administrative block at GH¢319,683, dismissing legislator Blay Nyameke Armah’s allegation as “false, inaccurate, and misleading.”

The distance between the two figures is striking. The amount the MP cited on Connect 97.1 FM during a radio appearance is more than 16 times what the Assembly has placed on official record for the same works. That scale of discrepancy goes beyond misremembering a number. It raises a question neither side has answered publicly: where did the GH¢5.2 million figure originate?

STMA said the rehabilitation involved routine maintenance work to preserve the structural integrity of the building and improve the working environment for staff. The Assembly stressed that the 2025 DACF Legacy Projects Allocation was not spent exclusively on the office block. Funds were also directed toward completing outstanding infrastructure projects across the metropolis, in line with approved development priorities.

Mayor Frederick F. Faidoo’s administration has not invited the MP to retract his statement, but the language in the press release leaves no ambiguity about how the Assembly regards what was said on air. The statement appealed to residents to disregard the allegation and seek verified information only from official assembly sources.

The Assembly confirmed that all expenditures comply with DACF guidelines, procurement procedures, and public financial management regulations.

The dispute sits within a wider pattern of tension between elected legislators and metropolitan assemblies over how common fund resources are deployed. Assemblies are required to follow established procurement and financial management rules, but itemised DACF expenditure breakdowns are rarely published in formats that allow public verification in real time. That gap in accessible documentation creates the conditions under which competing figures circulate without immediate resolution.

STMA has not indicated whether it will publish full itemised expenditure records for its 2025 legacy allocation.