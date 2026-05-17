Stimson Center Rates Morocco as Africa’s Rising Power

Morocco has emerged as one of North Africa’s most strategically positioned nations, backed by sweeping domestic reforms, increasingly assertive diplomacy and a growth strategy built on technology and green energy, according to a new assessment by the American think tank the Stimson Center.

The report, released this year, positions Morocco at the crossroads of Europe, Africa and the Atlantic world, describing Rabat as a country actively building itself into a political, economic, logistical and technological hub with continental ambitions.

Diplomacy and the Sahara Question

On the diplomatic front, the Stimson Center highlights the adoption of United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2797 in October 2025 as a significant development for Morocco. The resolution established a new negotiating framework centred on Morocco’s autonomy plan for the Sahara, requiring Algeria’s full participation. Rabat has framed the resolution as evidence of growing international backing for its position, alongside deepening partnerships with the United States, the European Union, Gulf states and multiple African nations.

Economic Transformation

Domestically, Morocco is implementing its New Development Model, a roadmap launched in 2021 and designed to guide reform through 2035. The plan targets private sector competitiveness, inequality reduction, improved education and health systems, and job creation for young people.

Social reforms are advancing in parallel. By 2024, approximately 88% of Morocco’s population had access to basic health coverage under an expanding universal social protection system that also extends pension coverage to informal and self-employed workers.

The Tanger Med port complex on the Strait of Gibraltar stands as the most visible symbol of the country’s logistical transformation. In 2024 it processed 10.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), making it the leading container port in Africa and the Mediterranean. More than 1,200 companies now operate within its industrial zones across sectors including automotive, aeronautics, textiles and advanced logistics.

The Artificial Intelligence Bet

Morocco unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2030 roadmap in January 2026, linked to a broader Morocco Digital 2030 strategy launched in 2024. The country is targeting the creation of 240,000 digital jobs and a contribution of approximately $10 billion to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

The strategy involves establishing the Al Jazari Institutes as a national network of AI centres of excellence, alongside a new General Directorate for AI and Emerging Technologies to coordinate public policy across the sector. In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Morocco is also pursuing an Arab-African digital hub to reinforce its role as a continental reference in AI development. Rabat co-initiated the first UN General Assembly resolution on artificial intelligence, adopted by consensus in March 2024.

Energy and Geography

The Stimson Center also highlights Morocco’s energy transition credentials. The Kingdom is described as a regional leader in solar and wind power, with the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex cited as a flagship project. Morocco is positioning itself as a future supplier of green energy to Europe while developing capacity in batteries, electric vehicles and green hydrogen.

Its Atlantic initiative aims to give landlocked Sahel countries access to global markets through Moroccan ports, strengthening Rabat’s case as a stabilising economic actor in a region marked by geopolitical turbulence.

The think tank concludes that Morocco now holds the foundations to become one of the most consequential economies and influential powers in Africa and the Mediterranean over the coming decades.