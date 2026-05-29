SSNIT Says Contributors Benefit From Housing Investments

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says it is ensuring contributors benefit directly from its investments, after a media tour of premium residential properties in Accra.

Public Affairs Manager Lord Koramoa made the remarks at the end of the tour, which allowed journalists to inspect the developments and view the available luxury apartments and townhouses.

He explained that the properties form part of SSNIT’s broader investment portfolio, through which worker contributions are invested across various asset classes to generate returns and sustain pensions.

Koramoa said the Trust had engaged the Ghana Employers Association and labour unions to publicise the housing to workers nationwide, noting that contributors are expected to buy the units once they are on the market.

On affordability, he said the Board priced the properties with the target market in mind. “These apartments are fairly priced and very competitively priced,” he stated, adding that the Trust expects strong returns while making quality housing available to contributors.

Interested buyers can visit the SSNIT sales office on the sixth floor of Ridge Towers in Accra for details on acquisition.