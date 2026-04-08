Six Title Fights Set for Bukom on Friday as Rise Continues

Legacy Rise Sports returns to the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra this Friday, April 10, with one of its most loaded cards to date, headlined by Theophilus “Theo Lopez” Allotey’s challenge for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Super Flyweight Gold title against Jonas Erastus of Namibia.

The promotion held a training and media interaction session on Wednesday morning at the Will Power Boxing Club before moving to the Bukom Boxing Arena gym, where several of the boxers on the card met journalists and promised knockouts and a memorable night of action.

Allotey, who holds the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Super Flyweight title and has accumulated four career titles in just over 17 months as a professional, steps up his already impressive credentials against Erastus in the main event. The Ghanaian southpaw previously represented the country at the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers and has been among the most exciting young fighters to emerge from the Bukom stable of talent in recent years.

The chief undercard contest puts Ghana’s national Cruiserweight champion Ahmed Abdula against Nigerian challenger Obaro Eradajaye, with the WBA Africa Cruiserweight title at stake. Both boxers have traded pointed verbal exchanges in the build-up, raising the temperature ahead of what promises to be a competitive bout between two physically imposing fighters.

Army officer Corporal Jerry Lartey, who holds the WBA Africa super lightweight belt and remains unbeaten as a professional, puts his unblemished record and title on the line in another contest that will test his credentials further. Lartey has built a reputation for discipline and ring intelligence since turning professional.

UK-based boxer Sedem Ama, who carries Ghanaian roots and holds a record of five wins with one knockout, makes a homecoming appearance at Bukom against Portugal-based Cape Verdean Ivanusa Moreira, who comes in with three wins and one knockout to her name. The contest carries a cross-continental flavour that has generated considerable interest.

John Abaja Laryea, the WBA Africa Featherweight champion, defends his title against Namalambo in an international matchup, while Isaac “Zongo Fire” Dowuona faces undefeated Dutch knockout specialist Jursly “The Gorilla” Vargas over eight rounds in the lightweight division. Guinean fighter Ibrahima Diallo, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) International Super Welterweight title, also features on the undercard alongside a strong supporting cast.

Matchmaker Mubarak Yusif Nanor confirmed that gate admission for the standard stand is set at 40 Ghana cedis, keeping the night accessible to fight fans across the city.

TH aka Shawan of Legacy Rise Sports Promotions described the event as another night to remember and said the promotion continues to raise the standard for boxing entertainment in Ghana.