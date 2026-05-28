Six Hurt as Youth Attack Offinso Technical Institute

Six students were injured when local youth attacked the Offinso Technical Institute in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, forcing school authorities to send Form One students home amid unresolved security concerns on campus.

School sources said the attackers targeted the institution’s boys’ and girls’ dormitories, leaving three male and three female students with varying degrees of harm. Alongside the injuries, the unrest caused significant damage to school property, with preliminary estimates putting the cost at around GH¢30,000.

Items destroyed during the disturbance included a gas oven, motorbikes and louvre blades, according to school sources.

Management ordered Form One students to leave campus as a precautionary measure, citing the elevated security risk in the immediate aftermath of the attack. The decision to send the youngest cohort home reflects the seriousness with which school authorities are treating the situation while calm is being fully restored.

Police have since been deployed to the premises to maintain order and prevent further trouble. Authorities say security has been reinforced across the school grounds, though the situation remains tense as investigations into the root cause of the clash continue.

What triggered the attack by local youth on the school facilities has not yet been established. The Offinso South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is expected to convene to formally assess the incident and agree on the next steps.