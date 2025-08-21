Shatta Wale Detained by EOCO Over Seized Lamborghini Probe

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has been detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for questioning related to a luxury vehicle tied to an international money laundering case.

The artist, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., voluntarily appeared at the EOCO offices on Tuesday afternoon alongside his lawyer. His management team confirmed the detention in a public statement, urging fans to remain calm while the legal process unfolds.

This development follows the early August seizure of a yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus from the musician’s residence in Trassaco Valley, Accra.

EOCO acted on a request from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice, which linked the vehicle to the criminal activities of Nana Kwabena Amuah. Amuah is currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the U.S. for financial crimes.

According to the anti-graft agency, the Lamborghini is considered part of Amuah’s illicit gains and is subject to restitution proceedings. EOCO officials noted that Shatta Wale cooperated during the seizure and even requested discretion to avoid public attention, fearing damage to his brand.

The agency has classified both Shatta Wale and a former National Signal Bureau officer as persons of interest. Investigations are ongoing, with further cooperation expected between Ghanaian and U.S. authorities under mutual legal assistance protocols.