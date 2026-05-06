Services Inflation Surge Signals New Pressure on Ghana’s Economy

Ghana’s headline inflation rose to 3.4 percent in April 2026 from 3.2 percent in March, ending a 15-month disinflation streak, with services costs emerging as the primary structural concern, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported on Wednesday.

While the overall uptick was modest, the composition of the data tells a more pointed story. Services inflation surged from 7.2 percent to 9.6 percent between March and April, driven by rising costs in housing, education, utilities, and accommodation. That acceleration stands in sharp contrast to goods inflation, which eased to 1.1 percent from 1.7 percent, suggesting that physical commodity prices are stabilising even as the cost of living tied to services climbs.

Food inflation offered some relief, slipping to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in March, continuing a downward trend that has helped anchor household budgets. Non-food inflation, however, moved in the opposite direction, rising to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent, driven by increases in housing, transport, recreation, and household services.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu acknowledged the uptick but stressed that price movements remained contained: “Inflation in April 2026 is not widespread.”

On a monthly basis, the acceleration was notable. The month-on-month rate jumped to 1.0 percent from just 0.1 percent in March, signalling that price pressures built considerably more rapidly during April. Imported goods added to that momentum, surging 1.5 percent month-on-month after falling 0.2 percent in March, a swing that monetary policymakers are likely to track closely.

Regional disparities remained wide. The Savannah Region recorded the highest inflation rate at 9.5 percent, while the North East Region posted the lowest at minus 3.5 percent, a spread of 13 percentage points.

Despite the April uptick, the broader trajectory remains one of recovery. Inflation stood at 21.2 percent in April 2025, making the current reading a dramatic improvement over 12 months. The GSS noted that external pressures, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz linked to conflict in the Middle East, have pushed up global fuel costs that feed into domestic services and transport pricing.

The services inflation trend now puts pressure on policymakers to look beyond food supply interventions. Housing affordability, school fee regulation, and utility pricing will demand attention if the gains of the past year are to hold through the second half of 2026.