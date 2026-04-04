Semenyo Scores and Eyes More Trophies After City Rout Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo scored and provided an assist as Manchester City demolished Liverpool 4-0 in the Emirates FA Cup (Emirates FA Cup) quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, sealing a place in the semi-finals and reinforcing his reasons for joining the club.

Semenyo guided home a delightful chip from a Rayan Cherki assist four minutes after the restart to make it 3-0, adding to an earlier assist for Erling Haaland’s second goal just before halftime. Haaland completed his 11th hat-trick for City to seal the emphatic result.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the final whistle, Semenyo was direct about his ambitions. “That’s why I signed for Man City, I want to be competing for all trophies and it’s unfortunate we’re not in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League (UCL) but at least we’ve got the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup to compete for. Hopefully we win. It’s been a good day,” he said.

The Ghanaian forward also credited the squad’s collective focus, saying the team wanted to maintain momentum after winning the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.

City have now established what looks like their strongest attacking combination, with Semenyo on the right, Cherki through the middle, and Jeremy Doku on the left supporting Haaland up front.

The win sent Manchester City into a record eighth successive Wembley semi-final.