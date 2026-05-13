SEC Ghana Courts Diaspora Capital for Stock Market Growth

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ghana is actively engaging diaspora and foreign investors to deepen participation in the country’s capital markets, following discussions with Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, on unlocking investment opportunities on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The engagement, led by SEC Deputy Director-General Mensah Thompson, focused on leveraging improving macroeconomic conditions to attract international capital and position Ghana as a competitive investment destination.

Thompson described the GSE as the best-performing stock exchange in Africa in 2024, adding that the market carried its momentum into the first quarter of 2026 amid growing investor confidence and stronger economic indicators.

He attributed the market’s performance to declining inflation and lower interest rates, which he said were creating more attractive conditions for investors seeking equity returns, and described current conditions as an opportune moment to invest in Ghana through regulated capital market instruments.

Ambassador Smith called for stronger links between Ghana’s financial markets and wealthy diaspora investors, saying there was a need to connect American capital and high-net-worth diaspora individuals to opportunities that could support job creation and reduce outward migration by expanding prospects for young Ghanaians at home.

Dorothy Yeboah-Asiamah, Head of International Relations at the SEC, urged diaspora investors to channel funds through licensed brokers and regulated investment schemes to ensure safe and compliant participation in Ghana’s securities market.

She noted that regulated channels provide access to equities, collective investment schemes and other financial products within Ghana’s capital market ecosystem, with investor protection and market integrity central to the Commission’s outreach approach.

The engagement forms part of a broader SEC drive to expand international participation, improve market depth and position Ghana’s capital market as a strategic vehicle for mobilising long-term investment capital.