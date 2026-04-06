Sachet Water Hits GH¢15 and Exposes a Deeper Problem

Sachet water prices rose across Ghana on Monday, April 6, with a bag of 30 sachets now selling for up to GH¢15 at retail, as the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) implemented a new pricing structure that has landed squarely on millions of households for whom the product is not a convenience but a daily necessity.

NASPAWAP announced the revision on April 2, attributing it to a global shortage of polymers and the sharp rise in their costs, worsened by the ongoing conflict in Iran. The new structure sets the ex-factory price at GH¢8 per bag, the ex-truck price at GH¢10, and a maximum retail price of GH¢15 for a bag of 500ml x 30 sachets.

A spokesperson for the association noted that polymer prices had risen by about 40 percent, leaving producers with no viable alternative to passing on costs. He also warned that bottled water pricing would likely be reviewed within days, since the same polymer material is used in bottle production.

The increase is the most visible symptom of a structural problem that runs far deeper than supply chain disruptions. Ghana’s heavy reliance on sachet water is not a matter of choice. It is the product of decades of declining public confidence in tap water, driven by aging pipeline infrastructure that allows contamination to enter distribution networks even when water is correctly treated at source.

The result is a double burden familiar to most urban households: consumers pay for piped water through utility bills, then spend again on sachet water that they actually drink. That double expenditure, already straining budgets operating against a backdrop of high living costs, is now higher still.

The industry itself traces its origins to a series of practical adaptations to public health challenges. Before packaged water existed, informal vendors sold water in shared cups from clay pots, using indigenous filtration methods including palm kernel chaff, locally known as “mefi,” to purify it. By the late 1980s, hygiene concerns about shared cups prompted vendors to begin hand-tying water in small polythene bags locally nicknamed “Panyin de Panyin” and “Russia bomb” a transition that laid the foundation for the modern sachet industry. What began as an improvised response to a sanitation problem gradually became institutionalised as a primary drinking water source for millions.

The latest price increase does not stand alone. Ghana’s Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has given the government a 48-hour ultimatum to scrap fuel taxes, warning that failure could trigger a 20 percent rise in lorry fares. The National Petroleum Authority’s April pricing window already set minimum pump prices for petrol at GH¢13.30 per litre and diesel at GH¢17.10 per litre, up sharply from GH¢11.57 and GH¢14.35 in the previous fortnight.

Industry observers argue that Ghana’s exposure to these recurring shocks can only be reduced through investment in domestic alternatives to imported polymers, and through urgent upgrades to the country’s public water infrastructure. Until that changes, the price of a sachet of water will continue to tell a larger story about what has been left undone.