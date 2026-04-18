Rooney Calls Sunday’s City-Arsenal Clash a Title Decider

Wayne Rooney has declared next Sunday’s Manchester City against Arsenal clash a Premier League title decider, predicting a 1-0 victory for the hosts at the Etihad Stadium after a damaging week that has dramatically shifted the momentum of the title race.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC, the former England captain said the outcome of the fixture will likely determine who lifts the trophy at the end of the season. He backed City to win the tie, though he noted even that result would not entirely settle the contest.

Arsenal’s bid to win their first top-flight title since 2004 suffered a serious blow on Saturday, April 11, when Bournemouth came to the Emirates Stadium and left with a 2-1 victory, denying the Gunners the chance to extend their lead to 12 points. It was Arsenal’s third defeat in four league matches, following an EFL Cup final loss to City and a surprise FA Cup elimination by Championship side Southampton.

Manchester City compounded the damage 24 hours later with a commanding 3-0 victory at Chelsea, cutting the gap to Arsenal at the summit to six points. With a game in hand and a home fixture against the leaders on Sunday, City now have a genuine opportunity to move to the top of the table.

The current standings confirm the tightening of the race. Arsenal sit on 70 points while City trail on 64, but Pep Guardiola’s side have played one fewer game and face a run-in they are increasingly well placed to navigate.

Rooney attributed Arsenal’s recent wobble to the mental weight of a title challenge, pointing to the inexperience of several key players in winning championships. He suggested that City’s familiarity with high-stakes run-ins gives Guardiola’s squad a psychological edge, and that Arsenal’s slump has been driven in part by a crisis of confidence that tends to compound itself.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, a key figure in Arsenal’s engine room this season, will be central to their chances of reversing their form at the Etihad. Arsenal did manage a 1-0 first-leg victory over Sporting CP in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final during the week, providing at least a platform of confidence heading into Sunday’s defining domestic contest.

City’s win probability for the fixture stands at 51.4 per cent according to current data, with Arsenal at 22.4 per cent, reflecting the scale of the task facing Mikel Arteta’s side.