RETRACTION: Apology to Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie

RETRACTION AND APOLOGY

We wish to unreservedly retract the publication of a story alleging that Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie engaged in acts of abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of land.

Upon further review, we acknowledge that the claims may have conveyed an inaccurate and unfair representation of the individual concerned.

We deeply regret any distress, reputational harm, or inconvenience the publication may have caused to COP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, her family, associates, and the Ghana Police Service.

As a responsible media outlet, we recognise the importance of accuracy, fairness, and due diligence in our reporting. We sincerely apologise for the oversight and any damage caused.

We have since taken steps to remove the story from our platforms and are reviewing our editorial processes to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

We reaffirm our commitment to ethical journalism and to upholding the highest standards of integrity in our work.

Signed,

[Editor/Publisher]