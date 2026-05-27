Redemption, Glory and Continental Dreams at Stake as Dreams FC Face Nations FC in 2025/26 MTN FA Cup Final

The stage is set for a thrilling climax to Ghana’s domestic football season as Dreams FC take on Nations FC in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on Sunday.

Beyond the glittering trophy and the prestige that comes with lifting Ghana’s oldest football silverware, the final presents both clubs with an opportunity to define their seasons in contrasting but equally significant ways.

For Nations FC, the FA Cup has become a remarkable story of resilience, redemption and hope.

The Abrankese-based club endured the disappointment of relegation from the Ghana Premier League after a difficult campaign that saw them finish with 44 points. Yet, while their league journey ended in heartbreak, their FA Cup adventure has reignited belief within the club and among their supporters.

Now, just one match away from history, Nations FC have the chance to transform a painful season into one of the most memorable campaigns in the club’s existence.

Victory on Sunday would not only hand them their first-ever MTN FA Cup title but also secure qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup, offering an immediate return to the continental stage despite their domestic setback.

Their road to the final has been nothing short of impressive.

Nations FC began their campaign with victory over Division One League side Ebony FC before overcoming former Premier League powerhouse AshantiGold SC.

They followed that with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Swedru All Blacks and then displayed nerves of steel to eliminate Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, they edged past Aduana FC in a tense contest in Swedru to book a historic place in the final.

Throughout the competition, Nations FC have demonstrated defensive discipline and tactical maturity, conceding only twice while scoring eight goals.

Much of their success has been inspired by influential winger Emmanuel Annor, whose pace, creativity and decisive contributions have made him one of the standout performers of this year’s competition. Captain Razak Simpson has also played a crucial leadership role at the back, marshalling the defence with composure and determination.

Standing in their path, however, is a Dreams FC side that continues to establish itself as one of the fastest-rising clubs in Ghanaian football.

The “Still Believe” lads head into the final on the back of another impressive Ghana Premier League campaign, having secured a top-four finish. Unlike their opponents, Dreams FC are no strangers to the big occasion.

The club lifted the MTN FA Cup in the 2022/23 season and will now be seeking to add a second title in just three years.

Having already built a reputation for their exciting style of play and strong cup mentality, Dreams FC see this final as another opportunity to further cement their growing status among Ghana’s elite clubs.

Dreams FC reached the final after an entertaining 3-2 semi-final victory over Medeama SC in one of the most exciting matches of the competition this season.

Prior to that, they defeated Semper Fi 2-1, dispatched Asanska FC 2-0 and overcame Inter Allies via a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals.

The team boasts several influential figures capable of deciding the outcome of the final.

Midfielder Kevin Ahiable has been instrumental with his energy and creativity, while Suraj Seidu has consistently impressed with his attacking contributions throughout the campaign.

Veteran striker John Antwi is also expected to play a key role, bringing invaluable experience and composure to a relatively youthful Dreams FC side.

Having featured in several high-pressure matches over the years, Antwi’s leadership and eye for goal could prove decisive on the grand stage.

Sunday’s encounter also continues the recent trend of the MTN FA Cup producing compelling stories and new champions. In recent years, the competition has become renowned for its unpredictability, with emerging clubs challenging the dominance of traditional powerhouses.

Last season, Asante Kotoko defeated Golden Kick 2-1 at the same venue to lift the trophy, while Nsoatreman FC claimed a historic triumph the previous year after defeating Bofoakwa Tano on penalties.

Dreams FC themselves enjoyed a memorable maiden success in 2022/23 with victory over King Faisal.

With both finalists carrying enormous motivation into the showdown, football fans can expect an intense and fiercely contested battle under the lights in Legon.

For Nations FC, it is a chance to complete a fairytale redemption story.

For Dreams FC, it is another opportunity to strengthen their reputation as one of the country’s emerging football forces.

Adding to the excitement, headline sponsors MTN Ghana are expected to provide entertainment, fan engagement activities and several “Yello Moments” to enhance the matchday experience as thousands of supporters troop to the University of Ghana Stadium for what promises to be a memorable football spectacle.