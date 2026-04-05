Ras Mubarak Compares Julius Debrah to Biblical Joseph in NDC Succession Race

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ras Mubarak, has drawn a striking biblical parallel between Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and the Old Testament figure of Joseph, suggesting that those who have underestimated Debrah in the party’s 2028 flagbearer race will one day bow before him.

In a social media post celebrating Debrah, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kubungu invoked the story of Joseph, who was mocked and sold into slavery by his brothers before rising to become a powerful ruler in Egypt to whom his brothers eventually bowed.

“The Past, The Present, and The Future. They mocked Joseph as a dreamer but later bowed before him as King. God will humble all your mockers and haters by lifting you higher, Selah,” Mubarak wrote, tagging both President John Dramani Mahama and Debrah in the post.

Mubarak said he was displeased by how Debrah has been sidelined in conversations about who will lead the NDC after President Mahama, arguing that those dismissing the Chief of Staff are making the same mistake Joseph’s brothers made.

Julius Debrah does appear in recent polling on the NDC’s 2028 flagbearer race but ranks outside the top positions in surveys that place Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu at the head of the field. Debrah has not formally declared an intention to contest.

Mubarak has previously argued that any NDC flagbearer poll that does not feature Debrah as a leading candidate should be treated with considerable scepticism, insisting that the surveys do not capture the actual sentiments of party delegates who will ultimately choose the presidential candidate.

President Mahama is constitutionally barred from seeking a further term after completing his current mandate, making the 2028 succession question one of the most consequential in the party’s near-term future. The NDC is expected to hold its flagbearer primary in 2027.