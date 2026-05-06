Queiroz Names Audition Squad for Ghana’s Mexico Friendly

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 23-man squad for his first match in charge of the Black Stars, a pre-World Cup friendly against Mexico on May 22, 2026, with the selection doubling as an extended audition for players on the fringes of the national team.

The squad, released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, blends returning players, emerging talents and six Ghana Premier League (GPL) representatives, reflecting Queiroz’s stated philosophy that no player is guaranteed a place and that merit alone will determine selection.

The fixture falls outside the official FIFA international window, meaning European clubs face no obligation to release contracted players. As a result, established regulars including Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams are absent from the squad. Queiroz has used that constraint as an opportunity, populating the squad with players on the fringes of the first team and several who have never worn a Ghana shirt at senior level.

Eight players are making their return to the national team, including Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan and Razak Simpson. Ashimeru, the RAAL La Louvière midfielder, returns after spending a lengthy spell out through injury. Afena-Gyan, who helped Amedspor qualify for the Turkish top flight, last represented Ghana in May last year during the Unity Cup clash against Trinidad and Tobago in London.

Gremio winger Francis Amuzu has received his maiden call-up, with his inclusion appearing to signal the completion of his FIFA-approved nationality switch from Belgium. Born in Ghana before relocating to Belgium, Amuzu represented Belgium at under-19 and under-21 level before committing his senior international future to the Black Stars.

The six GPL players named are Solomon Agbasi of Hearts of Oak, Gidios Aseako and Ebenezer Adade of Dreams FC, Razak Simpson of Nations FC, Ebenezer Abban of Heart of Lions, and Salim Adams of Medeama SC. Adams, whose side leads the domestic standings, captains the home-based contingent.

Ghana faces Mexico on May 22 before travelling to Cardiff to take on Wales on June 2. A third warm-up against an unnamed opponent in the United States is also planned ahead of the tournament. Queiroz’s final 26-man World Cup squad is expected to be announced on June 1.

The Black Stars have been drawn into Group L for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside England, Croatia and Panama, opening their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27. Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup.