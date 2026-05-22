Public Notice: SIGA Responds to Unauthorised Use of Its Institutional Identity by CEO Network Ghana

The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) wishes to inform its stakeholders, the business community, and the general public that it has neither authorised nor entered into any formal partnership with CEO Network Ghana, also known as Chief Executives Network Ghana, regarding the upcoming 10th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo.

SIGA has observed that CEO Network Ghana has been presenting the Authority as a “collaborating partner” in promotional materials for the event. The Authority wishes to state clearly that such representations are unauthorised, misleading, and do not reflect any existing relationship or agreement between SIGA and CEO Network Ghana.

The Authority has formally objected to the unauthorised use of its name and institutional identity and requested the immediate removal of all related references from promotional materials and platforms. As this request has not been complied with, SIGA finds it necessary to issue this public disclaimer.

In line with its mandate under the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990), SIGA upholds transparency, institutional integrity, and due process in all engagements and partnerships. Any use of the Authority’s name or logo in connection with external events must receive formal approval and be supported by a documented agreement. SIGA confirms that no such agreement exists concerning the 10th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo.

The public, prospective attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors are therefore advised not to interpret the use of SIGA’s name or logo in any promotional material as an endorsement of, or affiliation with, the event.

SIGA further urges all media houses and broadcasting platforms airing or publishing promotional materials relating to the event to take note of this disclaimer and refrain from presenting the Authority as a collaborating partner or affiliated institution.

SIGA remains committed to its statutory mandate and to transparent, properly constituted engagements that support Ghana’s economic development agenda.

For further enquiries, please contact the Corporate Affairs Unit of SIGA at [email protected].

Issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit, SIGA