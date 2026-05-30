PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League Title

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) retained the UEFA Champions League on Saturday in Budapest, beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to claim back to back European titles.

The final at the Puskás Aréna turned on a shootout after neither side could separate themselves across 120 minutes. Luis Enrique’s side became only the second team to win the competition in successive seasons.

Arsenal started brightly and took an early lead through Kai Havertz, who struck inside the opening minutes to give the Premier League champions hope of a first European crown in the club’s history.

PSG hit back after the interval. Ousmane Dembélé settled the contest’s first half of drama by converting from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, restoring parity and shifting momentum toward the holders.

Both teams chased a winner through normal time and extra time without success. Arsenal grew frustrated as a strong penalty appeal went unrewarded late in the additional period.

The shootout proved decisive. PSG held their nerve as Gonçalo Ramos, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Beraldo all scored. Arsenal faltered when Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed, the latter sending his effort over the bar to hand PSG the trophy.