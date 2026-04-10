“Prioritize discipline and innovation” — Affo-Toffey charges students

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has called on newly admitted students of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to embrace discipline, innovation, and resilience.

Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro said as they begin their academic journey, it is important for them to be discipline.

Speaking at the university’s 23rd and 11th matriculation ceremony on Friday, April 10, 2026, the deputy minister described the occasion as a significant milestone in the lives of the students, noting that their admission was a product of dedication, determination, and support from families and mentors.

She urged the matriculants to take full advantage of the opportunities available at the institution, stressing that university education goes beyond passing examinations.

“Education is not merely about passing examinations; it is about acquiring knowledge, developing critical thinking skills, and preparing yourselves to solve real-world problems,” she said.

The deputy minister highlighted the importance of the maritime sector to both Ghana’s economy and global trade, encouraging students to recognise their future roles in driving development within the industry.

“The oceans facilitate trade, connect nations, and drive economic development. As future professionals, you carry the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to both national and international progress,” she noted.

She further advised students to remain focused, engage actively with lecturers, collaborate with peers, and cultivate habits that will shape their future success.

Hon. Affo-Toffey also took the opportunity to commend students who made the Dean’s List, describing their achievement as a testament to hard work and academic excellence, while encouraging others to strive for similar success.

Addressing parents and guardians, she acknowledged their sacrifices in supporting their wards’ education and urged them to continue providing guidance throughout their academic journey.

She also praised the faculty and staff of RMU for their role in nurturing the next generation of maritime professionals, emphasising the critical impact of their work.

Touching on the government’s commitment to education, she reiterated that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama remains focused on equipping young people with relevant skills for the job market.

According to her, efforts are underway to strengthen infrastructure at RMU, including the completion of a 2,000-seater auditorium to enhance academic and conference activities.

She encouraged the students to take their matriculation oath seriously, describing it as a commitment to uphold the values of the institution and pursue excellence.

“The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” she emphasised, urging students to remain committed to their goals.

The ceremony formally admitted the new students into the university, marking the beginning of their academic and professional journey in the maritime field.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana