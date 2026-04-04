Police PRO at Kwahu Urges Revellers to Flag Suspicious Activity

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has called on revellers attending the 2026 Kwahu Easter celebrations to report any suspicious activity they observe, stressing that timely information from the public is critical to keeping the event safe.

Speaking to the media at Mpraeso, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the GPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said swift reporting would allow security personnel to respond quickly to any incidents before they escalate. She urged the large crowds expected across the Kwahu enclave to stay alert and cooperate with officers deployed throughout the area.

The appeal comes as the Kwahu Easter festival, which opened on Friday April 3 and runs through Sunday April 6, draws thousands of visitors from across Ghana and beyond to the Eastern Region. The 2026 edition, held under the patronage of President John Dramani Mahama, features paragliding at the Odweanoma Mountains in Atibie alongside street carnivals, concerts, cultural performances, and commercial exhibitions spread across multiple towns.

The GPS deployed personnel to event grounds, recreational centres, major tourist sites, and key routes leading in and out of the Kwahu enclave ahead of the holiday. Motor traffic officers were also stationed along high-traffic corridors to manage congestion and enforce road safety. Intelligence operations were activated nationally to detect and respond to criminal activity during the festive period.

On the ground in Kwahu South, Municipal Chief Executive Effah Osei Bonsu confirmed that more than 1,000 police officers are strategically stationed throughout the municipality. They are working alongside the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), which remains on standby for any fire-related emergencies, the Immigration Service, which is monitoring key entry points, and the National Ambulance Service (NAS), which is providing emergency medical cover.

The GPS has also cautioned motorists to observe traffic regulations, avoid speeding, and not drive under the influence of alcohol during the celebrations.

The Kwahu Easter festival, now in its second decade as a formally organised tourism event, is considered one of West Africa’s most prominent seasonal gatherings and a flagship event for the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). Tandem paragliding flights at this year’s festival are priced at GH¢1,500 per flight.