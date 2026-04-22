Police Arrest Nigerian Woman for Alleged Brothel Operations in Ashanti

Police in the Ashanti South Region have arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian woman suspected of operating an illegal brothel at Manso Watreso, following a targeted intelligence-led operation on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Esther Egbuhama, is alleged to be the proprietor of Mama Nice Lodge, a facility that authorities say was being used as a brothel and had come under surveillance over suspected illegal activities.

Police said the raid led to the arrest of the alleged operator, while other suspects linked to the facility managed to escape. The suspect is currently in custody at Manso Nkwanta as investigations continue.

In a statement signed by Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Joseph Nyaaba, the police confirmed the operation was part of sustained efforts to combat criminal activities in the area. “The police acted on intelligence regarding unlawful activities at the location and mounted an operation to halt the acts and arrest those responsible,” the statement read, adding that “other individuals suspected to be linked to the activities managed to escape during the operation.”

The police stated that operating a brothel is a criminal offence under Section 277 of the Criminal Offences Act, as amended, and issued a public warning against such illegal ventures. DCOP Nyaaba further assured residents that routine operations would continue to maintain law and order across the jurisdiction.