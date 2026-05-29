Petrol and LPG Prices to Rise in June, Diesel Dips

Consumers will pay more for petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the first pricing window of June 2026, while diesel will record a marginal decline, according to the latest announcement from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The NPA said the adjustments reflect movements in the international petroleum market and prevailing local conditions. Petrol’s price floor will rise to GH¢15.20 per litre, an increase of GH¢0.60 from the GH¢14.60 set in the second pricing window of May. LPG will move up to GH¢13.48 per kilogram from GH¢13.16, a rise of GH¢0.32. Diesel will ease slightly to GH¢15.49 per litre, down GH¢0.32 from GH¢15.81 in the previous window.

The price floor is the minimum threshold below which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are prohibited from selling petroleum products under the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG). Final pump prices will vary across stations, as the approved floors exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), as well as operating and distribution margins applied independently by Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), marketers and dealers.

The June adjustments come at a sensitive moment for consumers. At the start of the second window of May, the government scaled back its fuel relief package, removing a GH¢0.36 per litre subsidy on petrol entirely and reducing diesel support from GH¢2.00 to GH¢1.07 per litre. Authorities said the revised intervention would remain in place for two pricing windows, subject to further review depending on market conditions.

The combination of reduced government support and a rising petrol floor means Ghanaian drivers will absorb a larger share of global market costs than at any point in recent months. LPG users, many of whom depend on the fuel for household cooking, will also face a higher minimum price heading into June.

Diesel users, including transport operators and logistics companies, stand to benefit from a marginal reduction, though the floor remains well above levels seen earlier in the year, when diesel was priced at GH¢14.30 per litre at the start of May’s first window.