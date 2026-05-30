PerTutor AI Eyes Growth After Entrepreneurship Challenge Award

Ghanaian education technology startup PerTutor AI is projecting strong revenue growth over the next year after winning GH¢10,000 in advertising support at a Business and Financial Times entrepreneurship challenge.

The support came through the Youth Economic Forum (YEF) Entrepreneurship Challenge 2026, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT). Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ernest Addae said the boost should help the firm engage at least 10 institutions, with projected revenue of about GH¢500,000 within six to 12 months.

Addae said the platform targets pressing gaps in Ghana’s education sector, including a high teacher to student ratio and the need to improve quality delivery through scalable and responsible artificial intelligence (AI).

He said PerTutor AI sets itself apart by tailoring AI driven support to local needs rather than offering generic tutoring, positioning it as a context specific solution for the Ghanaian classroom.

Addae also framed the product as part of Ghana’s local production and import substitution drive, noting it was built by Ghanaians with teaching experience. He said the platform was “developed in Ghana by Ghanaians.”

The company said its broader goal is to lift learning outcomes nationwide through ethical and responsible AI adoption. Addae described the recognition as a confidence boost and said growing national interest in AI presents strong opportunities for expansion.

He added that the government’s National AI Strategy, launched in April 2026 with a US$270 million investment commitment, reinforces the relevance of platforms like PerTutor AI within Ghana’s evolving digital economy.