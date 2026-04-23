Parliament Holds Hearings on Reintroduced Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Ghana’s Parliament began a two-day clause-by-clause consideration of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill on Thursday, with the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee convening stakeholders ahead of the legislation’s anticipated passage when the House resumes sitting in May.

The hearings, which opened on April 23, 2026, and continue on April 24, allow civil society organisations (CSOs), faith-based groups, legal practitioners, and the public to make formal inputs before the committee compiles its final report. The bill, widely referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill, received its first reading on February 17, 2026, after being reintroduced by ten Members of Parliament. An earlier version was passed unanimously by the eighth Parliament but lapsed without presidential assent when former President Nana Akufo-Addo declined to sign it before the dissolution of that Parliament.

Committee Chairman Shaibu Mahama described the hearings as an opportunity for the ninth Parliament to review the bill with fresh eyes, telling stakeholders the process was “a blessing in disguise” that allowed lawmakers to consider whether additional provisions were needed. He said any clauses that may have been missed in the previous cycle could now be incorporated, debated, or amended.

Not all legislators agreed the process was necessary. John Ntim Fordjour, one of the bill’s principal proponents, argued that the legislation had already been subjected to extensive stakeholder input during its earlier cycle and should be moved to a vote without further delay. He contended the bill could be passed within a single sitting without compromising parliamentary procedure.

The hearings take place against a backdrop of political controversy over the bill’s pace. The Minority had recently accused the government of allowing donor and international pressure to slow the bill’s progress, a charge that prompted Speaker Alban Bagbin to publicly reaffirm that the legislation would be passed once Parliament reconvened. The bill was referred to the committee following Speaker Bagbin’s ruling in February 2026 that it satisfied all constitutional and procedural requirements under the House’s Standing Orders, including a financial impact analysis confirming it would place no burden on the Consolidated Fund.

If passed by Parliament, the bill will be presented to President John Dramani Mahama for assent. Mahama has previously signalled support for the legislation.