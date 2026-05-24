Pappy Kojo Opens Up on Addiction, Heartbreak and Growth

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has revealed he was consuming up to ten joints of weed daily during one of the most turbulent periods of his career, speaking with unusual candour during an appearance on the Sincerely Accra podcast with host Joseph.

“I was really addicted to weed. I could smoke like 10 joints a day,” he admitted, laughing as he looked back on a phase he described as chaotic but creatively significant.

The Fante rapper disclosed that his widely celebrated project, Logos II, was recorded almost entirely during that period of heavy use, saying the tape was essentially made while he was permanently in the clouds. He noted that fans who smoke still connect deeply with the songs from that era. He has since quit completely.

The turning point, he said, was a heartbreak severe enough to alter both his mindset and his appearance. The experience pushed him into the gym, led him to cut off his dreadlocks and forced a reckoning with how he treated people around him. He admitted he once carried an aggressive edge whenever he felt wronged, but says emotional pain and lived experience gradually matured him. He now cringes watching certain old interviews, embarrassed by things he said in earlier years.

On his public image, Pappy Kojo pushed back firmly against the perception that he is never serious. He expressed frustration at interviewers who laugh at answers he genuinely means, attributing the misreading partly to widespread assumptions that Fante speakers are naturally comedic. He added bluntly that some interview questions simply do not make sense to him.

Online conflict, he said, no longer reaches him personally. He acknowledged that drama drives attention in Ghana’s music industry but maintained that most public exchanges are far less personal than fans assume, viewing the social media chaos with amusement rather than anger.

On his sound, Pappy Kojo said he has abandoned any desire to fit his music into a fixed category. Though he once described his style as Afro rap and later loosely identified with hiplife, he has since stepped back from labels altogether. He cited Obrafour, Reggie Rockstone and Eminem as artists whose influence runs through his work, saying any careful listener can hear traces of all three inside his sound.