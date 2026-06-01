Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation Deepens Parliamentary Advocacy For Lupus And Autoimmune Disease Awareness In Ghana

Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation has intensified its advocacy efforts by leading a delegation of lupus advocates to the Parliament of Ghana to raise awareness about lupus and strengthen national attention to autoimmune diseases.

The parliamentary visit formed part of the Foundation’s broader advocacy strategy to place autoimmunity firmly on Ghana’s national agenda.

The engagement also built on earlier advocacy efforts with the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, as well as a World Lupus Day commemorative event previously held at Parliament.

The delegation was made up of lupus and other patients, caregivers, as well as representatives from Ghana Health Service.

During the visit, participants acknowledged by the Speaker, observed parliamentary proceedings and interacted with some Members of Parliament to increase awareness about lupus and call for stronger support for patients living with the condition in Ghana.

Although lupus is increasingly affecting many people in Ghana, awareness of the disease remains very low. Delayed diagnosis, misdiagnosis, harmful sociocultural beliefs, and the high cost of care continue to affect health-seeking behaviour and access to treatment for many patients. Lupus continues to deprive many of good quality of life and livelihood; majority of these are Ghanaian women of childbearing age. It is still that invisible disease silently taking lives Ghanaians without recognition.

Through sustained engagement with policymakers, health facilities, government agencies, and other institutions, Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation has significantly contributed to drawing national attention to autoimmune diseases in Ghana. One of the Foundation’s key advocacy achievements with Parliament is the inclusion of autoimmune diseases in the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill, also known as MahamaCares.

The Foundation believes continued engagement with Parliament is essential to securing sustained recognition and policy attention for lupus and, by extension, autoimmune diseases in Ghana.

Madam Emma Halm, Executive Director of Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation, who led the delegation said the Foundation is proud of the work it has undertaken over the past decade and remains grateful to God for the milestones achieved.

“We want to see healthcare equity for lupus and autoimmune patients in Ghana. Patients are in dire need for medical care assistance, alternative livelihood empowerment and opportunities, and other forms of support to reclaim or preserve their human dignity,” the Oyemam leader said. “Oyemam remains committed to this cause.”

The Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to sustained advocacy, public education, and stakeholder collaboration to improve the lives of people living with lupus and other autoimmune diseases across Ghana.