Oyedepo Declares Divine Judgment on Nigerian Bandits Within Seven Days

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has pronounced what he described as divine judgment on bandits, terrorists and their financiers, declaring that within seven days, divine retribution would strike those behind killings and kidnappings across Nigeria.

Oyedepo made the declaration during a Sunday service themed “Covenant Day of Vengeance” at the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State. He expressed deep concern over the persistent loss of innocent lives, including attacks on places of worship.

“Except I am not sent, in the next seven days, I declare judgment upon those responsible for these disasters and their sponsors in Jesus’ name,” he told the congregation.

The cleric assured worshippers that the coming week would be marked by “testimonies of vengeance” for the nation, stressing that divine intervention was imminent.

While many Nigerians welcomed the message as timely, others questioned the role of religious leaders in addressing national security challenges beyond spiritual declarations, with some commentators arguing that stronger institutional responses are needed.

Nigeria has for years grappled with banditry, kidnapping and insurgency, particularly across its northern regions, with attacks on communities, travelers and churches persisting despite ongoing security operations by government forces.