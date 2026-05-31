One Week On: Emotion-Filled Tribute Held for Beverly Afaglo

Grief and reflection filled the air on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as loved ones, colleagues, and well-wishers came together to mark the one-week remembrance of late actress Beverly Afaglo.

The solemn gathering was marked by deep sorrow, as members of Ghana’s film industry and prominent entertainment figures arrived in large numbers, still grappling with the shock of her untimely death.

The event drew an impressive show of solidarity from notable personalities in the creative arts space, all coming to pay their respects and stand with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

As guests arrived, the mood grew increasingly emotional, with heartfelt embraces and quiet exchanges of comfort setting the tone before the ceremony officially commenced.

Many attendees were visibly overwhelmed, breaking down in tears as moving tributes were delivered. Several described the loss as one that remains incredibly difficult to accept.

Speakers, including family members and industry colleagues, remembered Beverly as a lively and passionate actress whose presence brought warmth and inspiration to those around her. Her dedication to her craft and her vibrant spirit were highlighted as defining qualities that left a lasting impression.

A sermon delivered during the observance reminded all present of the fragility of life and urged them to value and appreciate their loved ones while they still can.

In a touching tribute, a torch-lighting ceremony and balloon release were held in her honour. This symbolic moment was accompanied by silence, allowing attendees to reflect on her life, her impact, and the legacy she leaves behind.

The ceremony concluded with a final session of worship, bringing a deeply emotional gathering to a close.

Family members expressed sincere appreciation to the creative arts community for their immense support, noting that the outpouring of love has brought them comfort in a time of profound loss.