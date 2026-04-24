Offset Says He’s Back Performing After Florida Casino Shooting

American rapper Offset has broken his silence on being shot earlier this month, saying he quickly returned to work after being wounded outside a casino in Florida and is refusing to slow down.

Speaking on the Creators Inc. Podcast with host Andy Bachman in Los Angeles, Offset confirmed he was shot in the hip outside the casino and revealed he was still connected to an intravenous drip at the time of the interview, believed to have been filmed about a week after the incident.

The shooting followed an altercation outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Broward County, Florida. Police said rapper Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the altercation that occurred before the shooting, charged with disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid licence, though he told reporters he was not involved in any fighting.

Despite the injury, Offset said he has already performed at a concert since the incident and is pushing forward with his career.

“Gotta keep pushing, like the Energizer Bunny, man. Keep this thing pushing. We don’t got time to be slowing down,” he said. “People get shot every day. I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me. The grind don’t stop.”

The former Migos member said he views the incident as part of a broader reality and does not want public sympathy, framing his rapid return to performing as a matter of personal resolve.

The shooting comes more than three years after Offset’s cousin Takeoff, also a member of Migos, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in 2022.