Odonkor Junior Wins GH₵100,000 at 1v1 Africa Accra

Myres Manuel Odonkor Junior won the Accra 1v1 Africa Football Challenge on Sunday at AIS Astro Turf in East Legon, claiming the GH₵100,000 grand prize.

Odonkor Junior outplayed the field across a day of fast one on one duels, then sealed victory in the final to take the biggest reward on offer. Opoku Elvis finished second for GHS50,000 and Chris Mensah claimed third for GH₵25,000. Senyo Martin earned the Best Goalkeeper award and GH₵30,000.

Organisers said the competition handed out more than GH₵400,000 in total, with cash spread across every round of the knockout format.

Afrobeats star Mr Eazi hosted the event, with Mobike backing a staging that blended football, music and community throughout the day.

The crowd roared when Ghanaian actor Sulley Sadik joined Mr Eazi for a playful 1v1 face off, quickly becoming one of the day’s standout moments.

The Accra edition followed the platform’s debut in Lagos, Nigeria, where the challenge drew more than 55,000 entries. Organisers confirmed plans to expand the tournament to more cities across Africa.

Mr Eazi praised the players after the final. “Ghana showed up today. The level of talent we saw was incredible,” he said.

With editions now staged in Lagos and Accra, 1v1 Africa is building a name as a grassroots platform that hands street footballers a stage and gives fans a spectacle.

About 1v1 Africa: a football platform founded under Mr Eazi’s vision to celebrate individual talent and street football culture across the continent, offering visibility and reward regardless of background or formal training.