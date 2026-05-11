OCTP Gas Upgrade Targets Cheaper Power for Ghanaians

Ghana’s planned expansion of offshore gas output could do more than plug a supply gap, it may ease the cost of electricity for millions of consumers and businesses struggling with high power tariffs.

The government signed a term sheet on May 5, 2026, with Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited, Vitol Upstream Ghana Limited, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), unlocking a pathway to an additional 350 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas output by 2028.

Since 2018, the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project has produced over 107 million barrels of oil and 480 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf) of gas, meeting approximately 70% of the country’s gas demand for power generation. That dominance means any production increase at the OCTP block carries direct consequences for electricity generators downstream.

Analysts say the expanded supply could lower electricity generation costs, ease pressure on foreign exchange, and improve grid stability as Ghana works to meet rising energy demand. Ghana currently spends significant foreign exchange importing emergency power and fuel oil to cover gaps in domestic gas supply, expenditure the upgrade is designed to reduce.

The upgrade will include the development of the Gye Nyame field, the installation of a booster compressor, and the addition of a new non-associated gas system on the project’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The agreement formalises commercial principles for the proposed Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Upgrade Project, marking a transition from earlier strategic intent to execution-focused planning.

Energy Minister John Jinapor said the project “will enhance our energy security, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and support growing demand from industry and households.”

Execution over the next two years will test whether the commercial framework holds under the kind of cost and commodity pressure that has rattled energy projects globally. Delivery by the 2028 deadline will be the true measure of whether the agreement translates from signed paper to cheaper, more reliable power on the national grid.