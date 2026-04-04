O.K Frimpong mourns Agogomanhene

By: Bernard Nyankomago Kwasi

Asante Akim North MP Honourable Ohene Kwame Frimpong has sorrowfully stormed Agogomanhene’s Palace to express his profound condolences to Nananom and the bereaved family of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, Omanhene of Agogo Traditional Area who has recently joined his ancestors.

Accompanied by other dignitaries, the MP mourned together with the people of Agogo who are still in deep grief following the demise of the Great Chief.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong has effectively and wholeheartedly served Agogo and the entire nation to attain greater height.

Aside being a Traditional Ruler, he was also a Politician, and Lawyer.

Born in Agogo on 11th August 1938, he attended Methodist and Presbyterian Primary Schools, Accra Academy, and Opoku Ware School. He later graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Sociology, Law, and Political Science.

He served as a Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North in the Ashanti Region during the 3rd Republic. He was also the minority front bench spokesman on Defence and Interior.

In the political front, Nana Akuoko Sarpong held positions such as Secretary for Health, Secretary for Internal Affairs, and Secretary for Chieftaincy Affairs in the PNDC government.

He occupied the stool of Agogo Traditional Area on December 23, 1975 and received many awards and recognition for his development and strenous effort in all aspects of life including sports.