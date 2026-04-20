NPRA Accused of Defying Ghana’s RTI Law to Block Pension Scrutiny

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) is facing a separate and potentially more serious challenge from the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who has accused the regulator of unlawfully blocking a formal transparency request in apparent violation of Ghana’s Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, April 19, 2026, Assafuah said the NPRA rejected a Right to Information (RTI) request he submitted on March 17, 2026, seeking specific and verifiable data on the management of Ghana’s pension sector, without providing a legally valid justification.

According to the MP, the Authority based its refusal on principles from the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS), which he described as non-binding under Ghanaian law. “Such principles are not legally binding in Ghana and cannot override the provisions of the RTI Act,” he said, arguing that the NPRA’s position has no legal basis.

The RTI claim adds a new dimension to a broader confrontation between Assafuah and the NPRA that has developed over several weeks. The MP has made a series of allegations against the regulator, including claims of excessive procurement, rapid and irregular promotion of a staff member he alleges is connected by family to Chief Executive Officer Christopher Boadi-Mensah, and questions over the CEO’s salary adjustment.

The NPRA has rejected all the substantive allegations. In a press release issued on April 16, 2026, it described Assafuah’s public statements as “baseless and vile innuendo” and said his claims contained multiple factual inaccuracies. The authority confirmed that a 25 percent salary increment for the CEO’s position was approved by the previous Board in September 2024, before Boadi-Mensah assumed office, and took effect on January 1, 2025. It denied procuring seven Land Cruisers, saying only two vehicles had been acquired, and flatly rejected the claim that GH¢700 million in pension contributions had been borrowed to finance its head office project at Dzorwulu.

The NPRA has not publicly addressed the RTI refusal allegation. The dispute over access to information, if unresolved, may be escalated to the RTI Commission, which has powers to compel disclosure under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).