Legal Expert Backs Former Chief Justice’s Assessment

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil has expressed agreement with former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo’s criticism of the process that led to Gertrude Torkornoo’s removal from office, as legal experts continue questioning the handling of Ghana’s former chief judicial officer’s dismissal.

Bentil’s response came after Akuffo’s exclusive TV3 interview, where the former chief justice described the removal process as a “rigmarole” that weakened Ghana’s judiciary and subjected Torkornoo to unfair treatment.

“They lack the gravity that will lead to a grave outcome such as the removal of the head of an institution of justice,” Akuffo said in the interview scheduled to air later this week, referring to the allegations that ultimately resulted in Torkornoo’s dismissal.

President John Mahama removed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office on September 1, following recommendations from a constitutional committee that found grounds for stated misbehavior under Article 146 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The removal followed an investigation by a five-member committee chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, which examined three separate petitions submitted by citizen Daniel Ofori calling for Torkornoo’s dismissal.

Akuffo, who served as Ghana’s chief justice before Torkornoo, criticized the procedural handling of the case, arguing it resembled a treason trial rather than appropriate judicial proceedings.

“She did not get a fair trial. Even though it is not a trial strictly speaking, it was handled as though it were a treason trial,” the Council of State member stated during her TV3 interview.

The committee included former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Ghana Armed Forces Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo, and University of Ghana Associate Professor James Sefah Dzisah alongside chair Justice Pwamang.

Torkornoo had been suspended from her duties on April 22, 2025, after the committee established a prima facie case against her. The suspension followed constitutional requirements and consultation with the Council of State.

Justice Pwamang emphasized the committee’s constitutional mandate when presenting their final report to President Mahama, noting their responsibility to conduct in-camera hearings and allow the accused to mount a defense through legal representation.

The removal represents a significant development in Ghana’s judicial system, with critics questioning whether the constitutional process adequately protected the independence of the judiciary while supporters argue it demonstrates accountability in high office.

Bentil’s endorsement of Akuffo’s position adds legal scholarly weight to concerns about the removal process, potentially influencing future discussions about judicial accountability mechanisms in Ghana’s democratic framework.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between executive authority and judicial independence in Ghana, where constitutional provisions for removing senior judges aim to balance accountability with protection from political interference.

International observers often scrutinize such removals of senior judicial officers in democratic systems, particularly regarding due process protections and the strength of evidence required for dismissal.

Ghana’s legal community continues debating the precedent set by Torkornoo’s removal and its implications for future chief justices facing similar constitutional challenges.