Nissan Unveils Two NEV Concepts at Auto China 2026

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd has debuted two new new energy vehicle (NEV) sport utility vehicle (SUV) concept cars at Auto China 2026, marking a significant step in the Japanese automaker’s accelerating push into China’s electric and hybrid vehicle market as part of a broader global strategy.

The two concept cars, the Urban SUV plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Concept and the Terrano PHEV Concept, were unveiled at the Beijing motor show as Nissan outlined China’s central role in its newly announced vision titled “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life.”

The Urban SUV PHEV Concept targets young Chinese consumers and draws design inspiration from the NX8 and Nissan’s future SUV family, while the Terrano PHEV Concept revives a historic Nissan nameplate by blending plug-in hybrid technology with the brand’s off-road heritage. Production versions of both models are expected within approximately one year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Espinosa said China now serves a dual purpose for the company, functioning as both a fiercely competitive domestic market and a centre for global innovation and export.

“China is not only a highly competitive domestic market but also a centre for innovation, enabling us to create new value,” Espinosa said.

Beyond the two concepts, Nissan plans to introduce three additional NEV models in China within the next year to expand its lineup. The company has set a target of reaching annual sales of one million vehicles in China by fiscal year 2030.

Nissan’s China NEV offensive, which began in earnest in 2025 with the N7, Frontier Pro PHEV, N6 and NX8 models, is already feeding into its global export strategy. The N7 is bound for Latin America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, while the Frontier Pro targets Latin America, ASEAN and the Middle East.