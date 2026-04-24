Nissan Revives Terrano, Debuts Two PHEV SUVs in Beijing

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has unveiled two new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle concept SUVs at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, signalling a sharper push into China’s competitive new energy vehicle market and an expanded global export strategy.

The two concept SUVs made their global debut at the Beijing show, marking a significant step in Nissan’s accelerated product rollout and underlining China’s role as both a key domestic market and a global innovation and export hub for the automaker.

The Urban SUV Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Concept targets younger urban buyers, focusing on daily usability and electrified efficiency, while the Terrano PHEV Concept revives a nameplate that carries strong off-road heritage, combining plug-in hybrid technology with capability for both outdoor adventure and city commuting.

Production versions of both concepts are expected within the next year, reflecting the speed at which Nissan is working to expand its electrified lineup. The company also plans to introduce three additional new energy vehicle (NEV) models in China within the same period.

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Espinosa said China is central to the company’s long-term ambitions. “Advanced technology must serve a clear purpose and be experienced directly by customers through mobility that is safer, more intuitive, and more accessible. China is central to bringing this belief to life,” he said.

The unveilings build on a recovery already underway in China, where Nissan sold more than 650,000 vehicles in 2025, with second-half volume rising 4.5 percent year-on-year, and first-quarter 2026 sales posting a 7.2 percent annual increase.

Since 2025, Nissan has launched the N7, Frontier Pro PHEV, N6, and NX8 in China. The N7 is earmarked for export to Latin America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while the Frontier Pro is planned for Latin America, ASEAN, and the Middle East. The NX8 and the production version of the Terrano PHEV Concept are also intended for selected global markets.

Nissan established an import-export subsidiary in Guangzhou in August 2025 to support the China-to-world export drive, with the first batch of Frontier Pro pickups departing in April 2026.

Nissan aims to reach one million units in annual China sales by fiscal year 2030, with exports forming a key pillar of that target.