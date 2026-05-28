Nii Odai Ntow Family Demands Full Compensation Over Atomic Land

By Alex Boye

Members of the Nii Odai Ntow family of Kwabenya in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have called on the government to ensure that full compensation for their Atomic land is paid to them.

According to the family, it is important that the compensation is released to ensure fairness and justice.

The family members made this known to journalists yesterday at the Odai Ntow Stool Land Office in Kwabenya.

Their action follows allegations that the current Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has released portions of the land to private developers.

Addressing the media, a principal member of the Nii Odai Ntow family, Nii Tetteh Kweku II, said: “We have fought for compensation on the Atomic land for years, and it is therefore time that we are fully compensated to avoid any nuisance.”

According to him, it is unlawful for any person to sell or release portions of the Atomic land to individuals or estate developers for personal use.

Nii Kweku II, who also serves as the Shipi of the Abola Paramount Stool, described President John Dramani Mahama as a listening leader and appealed to him to expedite action on the release of the compensation and also halt the alleged sale of GAEC land to individuals.

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview, the Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, denied all the allegations, stating that he has never released any portion of the Commission’s land to any individual or estate developer.

“I am only here to work and protect land belonging to the Commission, and I therefore have no authority to release land to people unlawfully,” he stated.

According to him, the Commission only received instructions from the Presidency to release a portion of the GAEC land to the government for the construction of apartments for staff of the Commission.