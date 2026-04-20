Nigerian Navy Intercepts Three Stowaways Aboard Europe-Bound Ship off Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted and rescued three suspected stowaways aboard the merchant vessel MSC STELLA (International Maritime Organization number 9279988) off the Lagos Fairway Buoy, in an operation that underscores the service’s growing focus on curbing irregular migration through Nigeria’s coastal waters.

The Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja. The operation was carried out by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT following credible intelligence from the Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) at about 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

A Quick Response Team was deployed from Tarkwa Bay and intercepted the suspects approximately five nautical miles off the Lagos coast. According to preliminary findings, the three individuals had illegally boarded the vessel at about 1:00 a.m. on April 17 while it was berthed at Tin Can Island Port.

The suspects were identified as Aguru Michael, 27, a national of the Benin Republic; Soye Monday, 25, from Ondo State; and Kentobou Peter, 22, from Delta State. Authorities believe they intended to travel undetected to Europe, a route frequently linked to irregular migration attempts.

The Navy noted that the operation highlights its evolving role in not only securing maritime borders but also disrupting unlawful migration channels that pose risks to both human lives and international shipping.

The Navy referenced previous successful search-and-rescue missions, including the rescue of seven individuals following a collision involving a Tantita Patrol boat and a wooden vessel in Bayelsa, and the interception and handover of three foreign stowaways aboard MT ANATOLIA in March 2026.

The suspects are currently in custody at NNS BEECROFT, where investigations and administrative procedures are ongoing in line with relevant laws.