Nigeria Weighs Ebola Flight Ban From Affected Countries

Nigeria’s Federal Government is considering flight restrictions from Ebola-affected countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, following a high-level emergency meeting in Lagos on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

The disclosure came from Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, after the meeting held in Victoria Island to review Nigeria’s Ebola preparedness and response framework.

The meeting brought together the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr. Jide Idris; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; and Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Gbajabiamila said President Bola Tinubu had been fully briefed on the Ebola situation in the DRC and Uganda, assuring Nigerians that the government would take all necessary steps to prevent any case from entering the country.

Proposed measures include passenger isolation at ports of entry and the possible use of cargo terminals to process arrivals from high-risk countries. “The cases are getting worse, internationally and worldwide, and we don’t want to leave anything to chance,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Minister of Interior said all entry points into Nigeria would come under tighter monitoring, with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) working closely with the NCDC to boost early detection and emergency response.

NCDC Director General Dr. Idris warned that Ebola remains a severe viral disease with no known cure or vaccine, stressing the importance of sustained vigilance particularly among health workers.

Preparedness plans have been activated across all 36 states, with public awareness campaigns to be intensified to educate citizens on prevention and response protocols.

The development carries direct implications for West Africa, where Ghana and other coastal nations share active air and trade corridors with Nigeria and the affected central African states.