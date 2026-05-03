Nigeria Plans Evacuation Flights as Xenophobic Wave Kills Two Citizens

Nigeria has announced voluntary repatriation flights for citizens seeking to leave South Africa amid an escalating anti-foreigner crisis, as the government confirmed the deaths of two Nigerians in separate incidents involving South African security personnel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed on Sunday, May 3, 2026, that President Bola Tinubu had directed that citizen safety remain the overriding priority and that evacuation arrangements were now underway. “Arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home,” the minister said.

She confirmed that 130 Nigerians had registered with Nigeria’s mission in South Africa for the exercise, with that figure expected to rise. Nigerian associations in South Africa are supporting the consulate’s registration process, including the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), which has been coordinating with the consulate to facilitate the flights.

The minister confirmed the deaths of two Nigerian nationals. Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel died on April 25, 2026, from injuries sustained after being beaten by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on April 20 in Port Elizabeth. A second Nigerian, identified in statements as Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew, was found dead at the Pretoria Central Mortuary on April 20 following an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police. Nigeria’s High Commission said it is closely following investigations into both incidents and demanded justice.

The deaths came against a backdrop of anti-foreigner protests in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, led primarily by groups including March and March and Operation Dudula. Protests held between April 27 and 29 were described by the minister as largely peaceful but required a heavy police presence. A further wave of demonstrations is confirmed for between May 4 and 8, 2026.

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry summoned South Africa’s acting High Commissioner in Abuja on Saturday over the attacks. Both countries have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on an early warning mechanism to protect each other’s citizens during periods of heightened tension, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

She described the crisis as a recurring political pattern. “It has become a repetitive wave, most especially prior to elections in South Africa, and anti-foreigner opposition parties leverage this situation to garner votes,” she said, while underscoring Nigeria’s historical role in supporting South Africa’s liberation struggle. “Nigerian lives and businesses in South Africa must not continue to be put at risk,” she added.

Ghanaian nationals have also been among those targeted in the current wave of unrest, with Ghana’s government having summoned South Africa’s envoy in Accra on April 23 and subsequently evacuated a Ghanaian at the centre of a viral confrontation in KwaZulu-Natal.