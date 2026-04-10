NIA Eyes Wider Global Role for Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is engaging foreign embassies to expand the international acceptance of the Ghana Card, with ambitions to position the document as a key identity credential for visa applications and cross-border transactions.

Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate at the NIA, said discussions are ongoing with diplomatic missions to establish the Ghana Card as a primary identification requirement in visa processing. He noted that while visa issuance remains the sovereign right of individual states, early responses from embassies have been encouraging.

Ghana Card holders living abroad already benefit from one confirmed practical advantage: Ghanaians in the diaspora who hold a Ghana Card can travel to Ghana without requiring a visa, a provision the NIA says eliminates fees and reduces administrative delays for returning residents. Darlas said this benefit has direct economic implications, as lower travel barriers could increase visit frequency among diaspora communities, with downstream gains for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors.

The NIA views the Ghana Card’s growing international profile as an enabler of broader national objectives, including financial inclusion, cross-border trade facilitation, and digital identity integration. Darlas said a more globally recognised Ghana Card could also simplify identity verification for Ghanaians operating in international banking and investment environments, reducing friction in cross-border commercial activity.

The authority’s outreach to embassies comes as Ghana prepares broader digitalisation of its identity and travel systems. President John Dramani Mahama’s administration has announced that Ghana will grant visa-free entry to all African passport holders from 25 May 2026, positioning the country as the fifth African nation to adopt such a policy, alongside a new e-visa platform.

The NIA said its long-term goal is to build the Ghana Card into a globally trusted credential that strengthens economic ties between Ghana and its diaspora, reduces transaction costs, and supports the country’s integration into digital identity systems recognised internationally.