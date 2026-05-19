Neymar Gets World Cup Call After Three Years

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has recalled Neymar to the national squad for the World Cup, ending a near three-year international absence for the country’s all-time leading scorer.

The 34-year-old, who has not featured for Brazil since 2023, returns as the five-time world champions pursue a record-extending sixth title. Ancelotti, who took charge of the national team last year, had not previously called up the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward during his tenure, insisting earlier this month that any inclusion would be based on fitness and form rather than sentiment.

Speaking to journalists at Rio de Janeiro’s Museum on Monday night, the Italian coach explained his decision. “It’s true that in some positions we prioritised experience,” Ancelotti said, noting that Neymar had been evaluated consistently throughout the year and had recently demonstrated improved physical condition and regularity of play.

Neymar’s return comes after an injury-marred spell at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and an underwhelming return to his boyhood club Santos last year. A series of fitness setbacks had kept him out for much of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign, raising persistent questions about whether he would feature at the tournament at all.

With 79 international goals, Neymar remains Brazil’s most prolific scorer in the history of the national team. His recall signals Ancelotti’s belief that the forward has done enough in recent weeks to earn consideration alongside a squad being built around the experience and technical depth needed to end Brazil’s long wait for a sixth world title.