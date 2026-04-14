Newmont’s Record Tax Bill Masks a One-Off Windfall Risk

Ghana’s fiscal planners have reason to celebrate Newmont Corporation’s record GH₵12.822 billion in statutory payments for 2025, but the composition of that figure carries a caution that deserves close attention.

The full-year total dwarfs Newmont’s GH₵3.965 billion contribution for the entire 2023 fiscal year, representing one of the largest single-year corporate payments in Ghana’s extractive history. Yet a significant portion of the 2025 figure is non-recurring.

Capital gains tax of GH₵3.025 billion was triggered by the sale of the Akyem Mine in April 2025. Strip out that one-off transaction and the underlying contribution, while still substantial, looks materially different. That distinction matters enormously for fiscal planning.

What the Numbers Actually Say

The 2025 payments spanned eight categories: corporate tax at GH₵5.382 billion, carried interest at GH₵1.832 billion, mineral royalties at GH₵1.628 billion, capital gains tax at GH₵3.025 billion, Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax at GH₵514 million, withholding tax at GH₵434 million, a forestry levy at GH₵15 million, and property rates at GH₵2 million. Payments were channelled through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Forestry Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

The recurring components, principally corporate tax, mineral royalties and carried interest, form a more reliable baseline for projecting future inflows. The capital gains element, by contrast, reflects a structural transaction that will not repeat in the same form.

The Policy Challenge

This is precisely the tension at the heart of extractive revenue management. Asset divestments can generate transformative windfalls in a single year, only to leave a significant gap in the revenue profile the year after. Without prudent ring-fencing and deployment of such receipts, governments risk building recurrent expenditure commitments on a foundation that cannot be sustained.

Ghana’s ongoing fiscal consolidation effort makes this discipline especially urgent. As the government works to widen the tax base and reduce dependence on external debt financing, the temptation to treat windfall mining revenues as permanent budget support is a risk that policymakers must consciously resist.

Akyem’s Legacy Beyond the Tax Line

Newmont’s economic footprint in Ghana extends beyond fiscal flows. Infrastructure investment in the Sunyani to Ntotroso to Akyerensua road corridor illustrates how large mining operators can support regional connectivity and economic activity in ways that do not appear in national accounts but are felt acutely at the community level.

These contributions, while harder to quantify, matter for the longer-term argument about whether Ghana’s mining sector delivers genuine economic transformation or merely fiscal extraction.

The Outlook

For investors, Newmont’s disclosure reinforces confidence in Ghana’s fiscal regime and operating environment, reaffirming its position as one of the country’s foremost drivers of domestic revenue mobilisation. Transparent reporting of this kind supports the case for Ghana as a credible mining destination.

For policymakers, the priority is converting the 2025 surge into durable economic foundations, and being clear-eyed about which parts of the windfall are structural and which are simply fortunate timing.