Newly Independent MoMo Fintech Moves to Tighten Agent Network Compliance

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL), Ghana’s leading mobile money operator, has launched a compliance crackdown on its agent network just weeks after completing its separation from MTN Ghana, signalling that regulatory discipline will be central to its identity as a standalone financial services company.

The company says it is conducting routine security checks on the MoMo Agent platform to ensure regulatory compliance, with certain agent accounts placed under temporary restrictions during the verification process. Agents found to have committed minor infractions face warnings, those with moderate breaches face account suspensions, and agents involved in serious violations face permanent termination.

The move comes at a defining moment for the company. The restructuring that created MMFL took effect on March 31, 2026, after securing regulatory approvals, with the newly merged entity now housing all of MTN Ghana’s mobile money operations and jointly owned by MTN Dutch Holdings B.V. and the MTN Ghana Fintech Trust, which represents local minority shareholders.

MMFL said it has already engaged affected agents and, where appropriate, lifted restrictions on accounts while investigations continue. The company stressed that the measures are designed to protect customers, safeguard the platform, and maintain trust across the agent network.

The sustainability of mobile money agents has been a key topic of discussion in recent industry engagements, with stakeholders recognising agents as the backbone of Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem and stressing the importance of aligning regulatory expectations with innovation to ensure continued growth.

The spinoff aligns with Ghana’s Payment Systems and Services Act, which requires local participation in digital financial services businesses, and is designed to position fintech as an independent growth engine capable of attracting investment and expanding into services such as payments and lending.

MMFL said it will continue engaging agents and relevant stakeholders to promote a strong and sustainable MoMo ecosystem, and encouraged all agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines.