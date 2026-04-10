New Zealand Cyclist Watts Banned 25 Days for Mid-Race Punch

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has handed New Zealand cyclist Kiaan Watts a 25-day suspension after video footage confirmed he delivered a closed-fist punch to a rival’s head during a race in the Netherlands last month.

The UCI announced on Thursday that Watts, who rides for the NSN Devo Team, is suspended from April 9, 2026 through May 2, 2026, following disciplinary proceedings. The 24-year-old was competing in the 1.2-ranked Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle in the Netherlands when he was caught on video hitting Marijn Maas of BEAT CC p/b Saxo at the front of the peloton with 33 kilometres remaining.

In its official statement, the UCI confirmed that “video footage of the incident at the Dutch event on 7 March 2026 showed Kiaan Watts reaching towards another rider and delivering him a closed fist punch.” The rider acknowledged the violation of article 12.4.009 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the proposed sanction.

Beyond the suspension, Watts was also disqualified from the race, fined 200 Swiss francs (CHF), and had 25 UCI ranking points deducted. The 25-day ban includes credit for a one-day suspension his team had already imposed on him on March 8, the day following the incident.

Maas suffered a minor wobble from the strike but remained upright and was not injured.

Watts issued a public apology following the incident, stating: “I have apologised in person but I want to also publicly apologise to Marijn Maas from BEAT CC p/b Saxo team for my actions today, as well as my team and sponsors, the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race organisers, and UCI commissaires.”

NSN Development Team also released a formal statement saying it “deeply regrets” Watts’ actions and that it “expects its riders to race in a sporting and professional manner at all times,” extending apologies to Maas, the BEAT CC p/b Saxo team, race organisers, and UCI officials.

The case drew comparisons in cycling circles to a similar 2018 incident involving Gianni Moscon, who received a five-week ban after punching a rival at the Tour de France. The UCI used the Watts ruling to reiterate its expectations of licence holders, reminding riders that their obligations under the Riders’ Charter of Rights and Responsibilities are aimed at fostering sportsmanship, fairness, and respect across the sport.