New Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Hits Ghana Market

Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana Company Limited TTMG has launched the new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Ghana, unveiling an upgraded version of its globally popular SUV as part of efforts to advance fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable mobility in the country.

The launch reflects Toyota’s broader strategy to expand hybrid vehicle adoption in Ghana, as the automotive industry gradually shifts toward low-emission and energy-efficient technologies.

The company says the new model is designed to meet local driving conditions while delivering improved performance, reduced fuel consumption, and enhanced driving support systems.

Hybrid Technology for Smarter Efficiency

The new RAV4 Hybrid operates on Toyota’s self-charging hybrid system, which combines a petrol engine with an electric motor to optimise performance and efficiency. Unlike fully electric vehicles, it does not require external charging.

Instead, it automatically generates and stores energy through engine operation and regenerative braking, a system that captures energy lost during deceleration and converts it into usable electric power.

This technology is expected to significantly improve fuel efficiency, reduce running costs, and deliver smoother driving performance, particularly in stop-and-go urban traffic conditions.

Toyota Positions Hybrid Technology as Future of Mobility

The Managing Director of Toyota Ghana, Takeshi Watanabe, said the RAV4 remains one of Toyota’s most successful models globally, with more than 15 million units sold worldwide.

He said the vehicle’s global performance reflects strong customer confidence across markets and expressed optimism that Ghana would continue to embrace the model.

“The RAV4 is one of the best-selling and most accepted Toyota models globally. We have sold more than 15 million units worldwide, and that shows the trust customers have in the vehicle. Ghana is absolutely no exception,” he said.

Mr. Watanabe noted that hybrid technology represents a major transformation in the global automotive industry, adding that Toyota sold about 4.4 million hybrid vehicles worldwide in 2025 alone.

He expressed confidence that increasing awareness of fuel efficiency, cost savings, and environmental concerns would accelerate hybrid adoption in Ghana.

Designed for Ghanaian Driving Conditions

The Head of Sales Operations at Toyota Ghana, Andrew Lante, described the new RAV4 Hybrid as a practical and reliable mobility solution tailored to Ghana’s road environment.

He explained that the hybrid system is fully self-sustaining, eliminating the need for external charging as energy is generated internally through driving and braking.

“When you are braking or decelerating, the system converts that energy into power stored in the battery. In a normal vehicle, that energy would be wasted,” he said.

Mr. Lante added that the vehicle is engineered to handle rough, dusty, and uneven terrain, making it suitable for both urban commuters and long-distance travel across the country.

Enhanced Customer Benefits and Digital Connectivity

He further announced that customers will benefit from a 20,000-kilometre free service package, a five-year warranty, and access to Toyota’s “MyToyota Connect” system, which provides real-time vehicle tracking, diagnostics, and direct support between users and the distributor.

According to him, these after-sales services are designed to improve customer experience, reduce maintenance costs, and strengthen long-term vehicle reliability.

Strengthening Toyota’s Market Leadership in Ghana

The launch is expected to reinforce Toyota Ghana’s position in the competitive automotive market while advancing its push toward hybrid and sustainable mobility solutions.

With rising fuel costs, growing environmental awareness, and increasing demand for durable and efficient vehicles, Toyota says it is positioning hybrid technology as a practical step toward the future of mobility in Ghana.